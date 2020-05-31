Journal Times editorial: Meat plants must reopen, but must also do so safely

Perhaps nowhere has the COVID-19 debate over public safety versus economic needs been more in focus than in the nation’s meat industry.
A rash of coronavirus outbreaks in meat plants two months ago forced the shuttering of more than 30 meat-packing operations – including some in Wisconsin. Working in close quarters tended to make the packing plants more susceptible to the spread of the virus and that has been the case.
As of last week the number of meat plant worker deaths from COVID-19 totaled 66. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were nearly 5,000 meatpacking employees infected with the virus at the end of April, but other estimates last week put it at more than 17,000 workers.
It was no surprise, either, that since meat-packing operations are often located in rural areas across the Midwest that coronavirus infection rates in communities within 15 miles of meat plants were double the national average, according to the Environmental Working Group.
While those are harsh numbers, weighing on the other side of the scale in the debate over safety vs. economic damage the situation is this: You haven’t seen the worst of the disruption in the nation’s food supply chain – it’s going to get worse.
CoBank, which serves rural states, issued a May report that warned meat supplies in grocery stores could shrink as much as 35% and prices could spike 20%, according to a Washington Post story. Consumers have been protected thus far because there were still meat supplies in the food pipeline in March when the virus took hold.
Farmers here in the Midwest are at particular peril as the plant shutdowns stopped them from animals to market — leaving a backlog on the farm. The National Pork Producers Council estimates that thousands of hogs will be too large for production facilities and that more than 10 million market hogs will have to be euthanized.
Faced with that scenario, President Donald Trump at the end of April issued an executive order encouraging meat plants to reopen — and within a couple of weeks more than half of the shuttered plants have done just that.
Vice President Mike Pence said: “Our objective is two equal goals. Number one is the safety and health of the workforce in our meat-processing plants, and two, there’s strength in our food supply and getting people back to work.”
On the caution side of the debate was presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who told a virtual town hall meeting: “Absolutely, positively, no worker’s life is worth my getting a cheaper hamburger. No worker’s life is worth that.”
Those are the harsh choices and deep uncertainties that COVID-19 has thrust upon us, and there are no easy or guaranteed answers.
Food processors have stepped up to the challenge as well as they have been able to. Giant meat processor Tyson Foods, along with others, has spent millions of dollars on protective gear, ventilation system upgrades, on-site medical clinics, employee fever screening at the beginning of shifts, installation of plastic dividers between work stations and paid leave for their workers.
With vigilant monitoring, prompt medical care and proper precautions we have to find a way to move forward; otherwise the coronavirus will end up eating our economy.
