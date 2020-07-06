Journal Times editorial: Mason shouldn't punish opposing points of view

That doesn’t strike us as insulting or offensive. It sounds as though Mr. Navratil was urging that middle ground be found between legitimate health concerns and legitimate economic concerns.

As Dimple Navratil put it: “We wanted to know why we were denied and they told us there was not enough funding, but I need a better answer than that because I didn’t understand. If I met all the criteria, if I did everything right, why was there not enough money for us?”

Mayor Mason said in his statement: “As Mayor, it is my duty to protect the public health of our City’s residents. While I certainly support the rights of free speech and assembly, I cannot in good conscious [sic] send scarce City resources to a person or business that willingly jeopardized public health, especially when they were competing with other businesses who were not flagrantly violating safety measures.”

The mayor seems convinced that he’s in the right to deny the Navratils a grant based on the public health emergency.

It does, however, appear that the Navratils were singled out because Denis Navratil exercised his First Amendment rights.

Government officials should not be in the business of punishing opposing points of view.

