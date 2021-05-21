Journal Times editorial: Masks should be optional for summer school

Over the course of the past year, students from pre-kindergarten through college have learned to deal with masks everywhere they go.
Morning checklists include homework, school bag, lunch and masks.
Fortunately, across the country now, more and more people have been able to get vaccinated and now it’s available to all adults and some youths.
And the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said anyone vaccinated now is free to be able to go about normal functions without a mask.
With the school year wrapping up and summer school starting soon, administrators and school boards should consider revising policies to make masks optional for summer school.
Coronavirus is never truly going to go away. Fortunately, with vaccines, the effects and spread will be greatly reduced. At this point, all teachers are eligible to get vaccinations and if they haven’t yet, they are likely choosing not to.
Even though the vaccine is not available to all youths, we know that children are not as affected by the virus as adults, especially seniors.
For schools that opt to wait to remove masks, the question is: What are they waiting for?
Are they going to wait until all kids are eligible? Because even when all youths are eligible, there likely will be a high number of parents opting out until more information is available.
Are schools going to wait until fall to lift the mask requirement? That is probably not a good idea, because that tends to be the time when kids get sick with all sorts of childhood illnesses.
It would be better to unmask in the summer, when only a portion of the kids are in school, instead of waiting until everyone is back in the fall.
On top of that, some schools don’t have great air conditioning systems, and it gets pretty hot in those older schools even without a mask. When you are uncomfortably hot, it makes it harder to pay attention.
We want kids to be safe. But also we know we are not going to wear masks forever.
This summer is a good time for schools to consider changing their policy and making the masks optional. Heck, if Susy or Bobby has the sniffles, maybe it’s not a bad idea to send them in a mask or keep them home. But the masks should be optional.