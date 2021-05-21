Journal Times editorial: Masks should be optional for summer school

Over the course of the past year, students from pre-kindergarten through college have learned to deal with masks everywhere they go.

Morning checklists include homework, school bag, lunch and masks.

Fortunately, across the country now, more and more people have been able to get vaccinated and now it’s available to all adults and some youths.

And the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said anyone vaccinated now is free to be able to go about normal functions without a mask.

With the school year wrapping up and summer school starting soon, administrators and school boards should consider revising policies to make masks optional for summer school.

Coronavirus is never truly going to go away. Fortunately, with vaccines, the effects and spread will be greatly reduced. At this point, all teachers are eligible to get vaccinations and if they haven’t yet, they are likely choosing not to.

Even though the vaccine is not available to all youths, we know that children are not as affected by the virus as adults, especially seniors.

For schools that opt to wait to remove masks, the question is: What are they waiting for?