Journal Times editorial: Make room for college football's 'little guys' in the Playoff

The four-team College Football Playoff is an improvement on both the Bowl Championship Series and opinion polling of media and coaches as a means to crown a national champion.

That doesn’t mean it couldn’t also be improved.

It’s been suggested that an expansion of the CFP to eight teams — champions of the Power Five conferences (Big Ten, Southeastern, Pacific 12, Atlantic Coast and Big 12) plus three at-large berths — would eliminate most of the controversy over undefeated teams from outside the Power Five being annually excluded from the CFP, and largely excluded from the New Year’s Day Six bowl games: Rose, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, Peach, and Fiesta.

There’s one significant problem with the complaints from supporters of the “mid-major” schools left out in the cold: The postseason performances of most of those schools.

On New Year’s Day 2008, the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii, undefeated at 12-0 and champions of the Western Athletic Conference, were given the chance to strike a blow for the mid-majors when they were selected for a Sugar Bowl matchup with a two-loss Georgia team. Instead, it was the Bulldogs of the SEC who made the case for the importance of strength of schedule, routing the Rainbow Warriors 41-10.