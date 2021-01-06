Journal Times editorial: Make room for college football's 'little guys' in the Playoff

The four-team College Football Playoff is an improvement on both the Bowl Championship Series and opinion polling of media and coaches as a means to crown a national champion.
That doesn’t mean it couldn’t also be improved.
It’s been suggested that an expansion of the CFP to eight teams — champions of the Power Five conferences (Big Ten, Southeastern, Pacific 12, Atlantic Coast and Big 12) plus three at-large berths — would eliminate most of the controversy over undefeated teams from outside the Power Five being annually excluded from the CFP, and largely excluded from the New Year’s Day Six bowl games: Rose, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, Peach, and Fiesta.
There’s one significant problem with the complaints from supporters of the “mid-major” schools left out in the cold: The postseason performances of most of those schools.
On New Year’s Day 2008, the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii, undefeated at 12-0 and champions of the Western Athletic Conference, were given the chance to strike a blow for the mid-majors when they were selected for a Sugar Bowl matchup with a two-loss Georgia team. Instead, it was the Bulldogs of the SEC who made the case for the importance of strength of schedule, routing the Rainbow Warriors 41-10.
In 2017, Central Florida, coached by former Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost, finished the season undefeated and champions of the American Athletic Conference. But the Golden Knights were excluded from the CFP. UCF shook off the slight and defeated perennial SEC contender Auburn 34-27 in the Peach Bowl. On Jan. 9, 2018, the Colley Matrix, an algorithm that had been used as part of the BCS rankings, selected Central Florida No. 1; everybody else picked Alabama, since the night before the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia in overtime in the CFP championship game.
This season, the mid-major representatives didn’t do much to help the cause, or at best they didn’t do enough.
The Cincinnati Bearcats, undefeated and champions of the American Athletic, were at least invited to a New Year’s Day bowl. They played well on Friday afternoon, but lost in the Peach Bowl to the Georgia Bulldogs 24-21.
For the mid-majors to muscle their way into the CFP, more of them are going to have to do as Central Florida did three years ago and defeat a Power Five school in a bowl game.
There were complaints last month over the fact that Coastal Carolina was not given a chance to prove the value of its perfect record in the CFP. But on Dec. 26, the Chanticleers lost in the Cure Bowl to the Flames of Liberty University, not exactly a traditional power.
Speaking of traditional powers, perhaps the school that shouldn’t be a knee-jerk selection for the College Football Playoff is Notre Dame.
With Alabama’s 41-14 rout of the Fighting Irish on New Year’s Day, Notre Dame dropped to 0-7 in BCS or New Year’s Six bowl games since 1998, ESPN reported Friday night. The Irish have been outscored by 161 points, with all seven losses by at least 14 points.
A track record like that is only going to make the Central Floridas of the college football world even more convinced of their worthiness of a shot against the big boys.
We are in favor of expanding the playoff to eight teams — the Power Five champions, plus three at-large berths — especially because of the time available in most of December and the first couple weeks of January to accommodate a third round. That could give the worthy “little guys” a chance to prove themselves.