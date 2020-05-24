Journal Times editorial: Major League players, owners need to drive the runner home

That quickly raised the hackles of the MLB Players Association, the players’ union, which noted it already had an agreement in place promising to pay a pro-rated version of their original salaries.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell, who has a $7 million contract this year, quickly became the poster boy for that dispute when he said on social media, “I gotta get my money. I’m not playing unless I get mine, OK? Y’all gotta understand man, for me to go, for me to get a pay cut is not happening because the risk is through the roof.”

He was quickly excoriated on social media and elsewhere by those saying that millions of Americans were out of work and others were working in low-paying jobs that put them at high-risk for the virus.

Lost in the shuffle was the idea that players had already agreed to a prorated pay scale that would have halved their salaries and — according to Snell — the MLB owners’ proposal would have reduced it by half again. And, yes, the risk of traveling and playing in other ballparks and in mask-proximity to other players is undoubtedly higher right now.

But the fact is, too, that revenue sharing agreements are common in other professional sports — with NFL players getting 48 percent; NHL getting 50 percent and NBA players getting 49 to 51 percent.