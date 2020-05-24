Journal Times editorial: Major League players, owners need to drive the runner home

‘Gentlemen, start your engines …”
“Now on the tee …”
“Batter up …”
It’s been more than two months since those starting phrases were silenced by the spread of COVID-19 across the country, but for sports-starved fans shuttered in place at home, it has seemed like an eternity.
The empty baseball stadiums, basketball arenas, vacated golf courses and silent racetracks only added to the aggravation of cooped-up Americans – depriving them of a little entertainment to distract them from the perils of going outside for anything other than groceries and basic necessities.
Gradually, now, the sports world is beginning to open up again with down-sized plans for spectator-less abbreviated seasons that will at least satisfy some of the great pent-up demand for live sports action.
That demand was illustrated last week when the first live sports events in more than two months drew huge TV ratings. The telecast of NASCAR’s first race in 10 weeks from Darlington, S.C., drew 6.32 million viewers and a PGA Tour charity game with a single foursome drew 2.3 million viewers — and raised $5.5 million for COVID relief funds.
Two weeks ago, Major League Baseball owners proposed a season restart for an 82-game schedule beginning in early July that raised the hopes of fans for at least the televised crack of the bat, even if they weren’t allowed anywhere near the ballpark in person. The owners also called for a 50-50 split of whatever revenue the league generates in the shortened, spectator-less season.
That quickly raised the hackles of the MLB Players Association, the players’ union, which noted it already had an agreement in place promising to pay a pro-rated version of their original salaries.
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell, who has a $7 million contract this year, quickly became the poster boy for that dispute when he said on social media, “I gotta get my money. I’m not playing unless I get mine, OK? Y’all gotta understand man, for me to go, for me to get a pay cut is not happening because the risk is through the roof.”
He was quickly excoriated on social media and elsewhere by those saying that millions of Americans were out of work and others were working in low-paying jobs that put them at high-risk for the virus.
Lost in the shuffle was the idea that players had already agreed to a prorated pay scale that would have halved their salaries and — according to Snell — the MLB owners’ proposal would have reduced it by half again. And, yes, the risk of traveling and playing in other ballparks and in mask-proximity to other players is undoubtedly higher right now.
But the fact is, too, that revenue sharing agreements are common in other professional sports — with NFL players getting 48 percent; NHL getting 50 percent and NBA players getting 49 to 51 percent.
Now, for the overriding issue. Across the spectrum of professional sports — from football and basketball to golf, tennis, auto racing and soccer — teams and owners are finding a way to resume competition in a post-COVID 19 era.
If baseball owners and players let this deteriorate into a money-haggling feud and can’t come to agreement in the next week or so, that pent-up fan demand will quickly turn to impatience and then to rage over the intransigence of millionaire players and billionaire owners.
The fact is, too, that MLB attendance has been on the decline — it has dropped 14 percent from its high of 79.5 million in 2007 and was under 70 million for the second straight year last season.
If fans don’t hear the televised call of “Batter up …” in July, it’s possible that they’ll take their disenchantment out on America’s pastime for years to come.
Batter up. Make it happen.
