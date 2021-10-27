Journal Times editorial: Madison's homeless encampment an experiment worth watching

The first residents could move to the encampment as soon as mid-November before winter sets in, the State Journal reported.

Staff will be present during the day and evening, and individualized services like help finding more stable housing, mental health services and addiction treatment also are available.

“The rules for campground users, guests and other details will be addressed in an operations plan developed by the city and the management partner,” city community development director Jim O’Keefe said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One chief goal of the new site is avoiding the physical disturbances and drug activity seen at the Reindahl Park encampment, Madison Police East District Capt. Gary Jamar said.

The city estimates the camp will cost roughly $900,000 in initial costs and $75,000 monthly for operations.

“We are trying something new with this shelter campground, and learning from other communities and people experiencing homelessness in the process,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “My hope is that this temporary location and staffing will provide an opportunity for people to feel safe and stable, so they are prepared to move on to a more permanent housing situation.”