Journal Times editorial: Madison's homeless encampment an experiment worth watching

As people in Wisconsin look for solutions to homelessness — in the words of Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, it’s a problem that affects all 72 counties in the Badger State — the City of Madison is preparing to open an encampment for its homeless, and it’s taking its cue from a successful setup here in Racine.
Madison is constructing its first homeless camp at 3202 Dairy Drive, a remote industrial site on the city’s southeast side as a more humane option to a large, unsafe and illegal encampment at Reindahl Park near East Towne, the Wisconsin State Journal reported earlier this month.
In six weeks, the city graded a 1.8-acre site in an industrial area, brought in a small building and remodeled it with an office and bathrooms, and erected streetlights and electrical hookups to serve 30 tiny shelters. A 6-foot chain-link fence with vinyl privacy slats encircles the site.
The plan is comparable to the James A. Peterson Veteran Village already in place on Yout Street where homeless veterans can live in tiny homes.
At the end of this month, a private company is to deliver prefabricated shelters to the Madison site. Once assembled, each will be connected to electric service and come equipped with beds, heaters, air conditioners and mini refrigerators, locking doors, operable windows, shelving, heaters and air conditioners, refrigerators and safety features like an emergency exit, fire extinguishers and smoke alarms.
The first residents could move to the encampment as soon as mid-November before winter sets in, the State Journal reported.
Staff will be present during the day and evening, and individualized services like help finding more stable housing, mental health services and addiction treatment also are available.
“The rules for campground users, guests and other details will be addressed in an operations plan developed by the city and the management partner,” city community development director Jim O’Keefe said.
One chief goal of the new site is avoiding the physical disturbances and drug activity seen at the Reindahl Park encampment, Madison Police East District Capt. Gary Jamar said.
The city estimates the camp will cost roughly $900,000 in initial costs and $75,000 monthly for operations.
“We are trying something new with this shelter campground, and learning from other communities and people experiencing homelessness in the process,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “My hope is that this temporary location and staffing will provide an opportunity for people to feel safe and stable, so they are prepared to move on to a more permanent housing situation.”
The city’s management partner will provide onsite staffing during the day and evening with a 24/7 phone line, case managers, property maintenance, safety monitoring for safety and help with transportation, among other services.
There is no set length of stay, but the camp is intended to be an alternative to emergency shelter. The goal is to get people connected to housing, O’Keefe said.
We think that’s the right goal.
Homelessness happens for a variety of reasons. To accomplish a societal goal of getting people out of homelessness requires that they be given some kind of a helping hand.
As with Veterans Village here in Racine, an actual roof over one’s hand and a door that locks is an important first step. It’s hard to do much else when you don’t have those.
We think Madison’s experiment with a homeless encampment equipped with service providers is one worth observing closely.
If it proves successful in helping people out of homelessness and into permanent housing, it could be the model to emulate elsewhere in the state.