Well-intentioned policies can be wrongly applied if those in power follow the letter of the policy, so to speak, instead of the spirit of the policy.
We saw this play out like a bad joke in the state capital this month.
Marlon Anderson is employed as a security guard at Madison West High School. He’s black, and on Oct. 9 he told a troublesome black student to stop calling him the N-word.
Nothing wrong there, right? An adult in a position of authority at the school telling a student to stop using a racial slur.
The Madison Metropolitan School District has a policy against school faculty or staff using racial or ethnic slurs. That’s a good policy — the adults should be setting a good example for the children — but that doesn’t really apply if an adult is telling a child to not use a particular word, right?
Right?
Amazingly, it did not.
Because the Madison district has a “zero tolerance” policy regarding use of such language, Anderson was fired for using the N-word.
Like Alice in “Alice in Wonderland,” we went through the looking glass.
It was astounding to read about Mr. Anderson’s plight. He tells a student to not use a racial slur toward him — in effect, enforcing a district policy against use of such language — and he gets fired because he used the word. Never mind that he wasn’t using it as a slur, but was telling a student not to call him that.
Usually, when people make jokes about a lack of common sense in Madison, they’re referring to the Capitol or the Governor’s Office, not the local public school district.
Hundreds of MMSD students walked out in protest on Oct. 18.
As news of Anderson’s termination spread — amplified by social media, where musical artist Cher offered to pay any legal fees he accrued — it seems that those in authority in MMSD finally came to their senses. On Oct. 21, his termination was rescinded.
“Thank you to the 1,000 plus students for allowing your voices to be heard and to all the people from across the globe for reaching out to my family,” Anderson wrote in a Facebook post that day.
MMSD School Board President Gloria Reyes, in asking Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore to rescind the firing, defended the district’s policy on racial slurs.
Reyes said in the statement the district took a stand last year that “we would never excuse the deep pain of this hateful, violent language, regardless of intent,” but that it needs to be reconsidered.
“In our commitment to tackle anti-racism we have created universal practices using the non-discrimination policy to protect those who are most impacted by racial slurs,” Reyes said. “This is an opportunity for the board to review the policies and practices that are currently being used and dive deep into the issues of racism in our schools. It is important that we do not harm those that we are trying to protect.”
We couldn’t agree more, President Reyes.
It’s important to remember that we’re not robots, that we have the capability of judging the intent of a policy. The spirit of the law, rather than merely the letter of the law.
“Zero tolerance” is a concept that sounds good, makes us feel good. But a robotic application of the concept led to a man getting fired for doing the right thing.
Marlon Anderson should never have been fired. The leaders of the Madison Metropolitan School District need to learn from what they put him through.
I wonder how often an RUSD student’s word is taken over a staff member???
