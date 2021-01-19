Journal Times editorial: 'Love is ultimately the only answer’

On Jan. 6, the world looked on in horror as people broke into our nation’s Capitol without any regard for lives or property. It was hard to watch. There was so much anger and hate. When 2020 ended with a coronavirus vaccine in hand, there was hope for a better 2021. It was a new beginning. That lasted less than a week.

Now, this week, the country has a new chance to move forward with a new president.

On Wednesday, two days after the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday, will be a historic day as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America.

There are many who are still very unhappy and angry about the election. But after watching what happened on Jan. 6, everyone needs to agree that can never happen again here in America.

As Dr. King once said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

In his day, Dr. King saw his share of violence, and ultimately hate is what killed him.

More than 50 years since his murder on April 4, 1968, it’s hard to believe that Americans still haven’t grasped that lesson on good and evil.