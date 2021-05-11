Journal Times editorial: Look to Iowa for a way to draw our legislative maps

With the Census process wrapping up, attention is now focused on political redistricting. Soon state officials and commissions across the country will determine how districts for U.S. House seats and — perhaps more importantly — state Legislative seats will be drawn.

Ten years ago, here in Wisconsin, the Republican-controlled state Legislature convened with lawyers behind closed doors to draw up the current legislative seats. The Wisconsin Assembly has been predominantly Republican for some time, but the state Senate from time to time switched hands between the parties, making the political process a true contest. That ended with the 2011 GOP-drawn map.

One redrawn district that drew national attention was Senate District 21, which encompasses the bulk of Racine and Kenosha counties. The district was drawn so that it would include the home of state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. Previous incarnations of District 21 made the district more competitive and representative, with it flipping back and forth between Republicans and Democrats several times over the 1990s and 2000s. Wanggaard even found himself being removed from office in the 2012 recall election, only to win back the seat two years later after the new district map was in place.