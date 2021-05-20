Journal Times editorial: Little ‘wows’ and big ones continue to amaze us

Like most Americans, we were amazed at the speed of the development of viable vaccines to fight COVID-19 in the past year.
In just nine months’ time, major pharmaceutical and drug research companies took us from being defenseless against the death-dealing scourge of a new and unknown virus that killed millions of people across the world to being able to put shots in people’s arms and — hopefully — bringing the virus to heel.
That’s amazing. Technological advances, research and new breakthroughs have always had a “Wow!” factor to them and continue to revolutionize the ways we live and work.
The COVID-19 vaccines were perhaps the biggest breakthrough of the past year — certainly they received most of the headlines as the world held its collective breath waiting for a cure.
But every day there are countless “little wows” making strides all around us. We were reminded of that this month when we read a Journal Times story headline: “3D printing may help the housing shortage.”
It chronicled how 3D printing, also called additive manufacturing, is using machines to deposit thin layers of plastic, metal, concrete and other materials atop one another to “print” housing modules that can be installed at a home site.
Wow! They can do that? Our thoughts on 3D printing had been that it was being used to print small components and specialty items like prosthetic limbs. Advocates for 3D housing say it’s faster, cheaper and can reduce huge quantities of waste from scrap wood, metal and other discarded construction materials that are dumped into landfills each year. Plus 3D printing reduces the need for human labor at a time when home builders are struggling to find enough skilled workers.
One company that manufactures 3D units says the home construction costs are 40 percent lower than that of a traditional home in California. This is a fledgling industry, of course, and whether it will deliver on its promise and help with the nation’s housing shortage remains to be seen.
The story got us to wondering if industrial 3D printing was have an impact on other industries — if the can print houses, can they print cars?
The answer is yes. In fact, 3D printing has been used in the automotive industry for almost three decades. Ford Motor Co. was one of the earliest adapters. Currently, 3D printing is used mainly for rapid prototyping where it can cut test times from weeks to a few days — although some automotive manufacturers are also using the technology to produce tooling and, in some cases, end parts.
And, yes, some companies are actually capable of printing the parts for entire vehicles. Local Motors, based in Arizona, can print an entire mini-bus in roughly ten hours.
Italian automaker XEV is developing a low-speed electric LSEV car with the help of 3D printing. It says it can reduce its production costs by 70 percent and will begin mass production this year. The Italian postal service, Post Italiane, last year had ordered 5,000 customized vehicles for its operations.
Again, this is a fledgling industry. But the “wows” of progress — from vaccines to 3D printing applications in the home manufacturing and automotive industries — are a testament to the push for innovation that goes on every day all around us and to the hard work of scientists, researchers, innovators and visionaries who are constantly finding solutions to the problems that vex the world.