Journal Times editorial: Little ‘wows’ and big ones continue to amaze us

One company that manufactures 3D units says the home construction costs are 40 percent lower than that of a traditional home in California. This is a fledgling industry, of course, and whether it will deliver on its promise and help with the nation’s housing shortage remains to be seen.

The story got us to wondering if industrial 3D printing was have an impact on other industries — if the can print houses, can they print cars?

The answer is yes. In fact, 3D printing has been used in the automotive industry for almost three decades. Ford Motor Co. was one of the earliest adapters. Currently, 3D printing is used mainly for rapid prototyping where it can cut test times from weeks to a few days — although some automotive manufacturers are also using the technology to produce tooling and, in some cases, end parts.

And, yes, some companies are actually capable of printing the parts for entire vehicles. Local Motors, based in Arizona, can print an entire mini-bus in roughly ten hours.

Italian automaker XEV is developing a low-speed electric LSEV car with the help of 3D printing. It says it can reduce its production costs by 70 percent and will begin mass production this year. The Italian postal service, Post Italiane, last year had ordered 5,000 customized vehicles for its operations.

Again, this is a fledgling industry. But the “wows” of progress — from vaccines to 3D printing applications in the home manufacturing and automotive industries — are a testament to the push for innovation that goes on every day all around us and to the hard work of scientists, researchers, innovators and visionaries who are constantly finding solutions to the problems that vex the world.

