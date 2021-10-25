Journal Times editorial: ‘Libraries are in the human business:' Social workers in libraries is a good model

Long gone are the days where the only thing you can do at the library is check out books. Now days, libraries are a vital source for many who don’t have their own internet access, looking for help filling out a job application or searching for housing, among a whole list of services.
Seeing this trend change over time and an increased demand for social services, the Racine Public Library this year decided it was time to hire its own full-time social worker to help patrons.
As Racine Public Library’s Executive Director Angela Zimmermann explained it, “It’s a mistake to think that libraries are in the book business. Libraries are in the human business.”
“Libraries serve as community hubs that are indispensable connectors of education, information, resources, services, and access that attend to human needs.”
For years, staff at the Racine library and libraries around the world have been helping people with issues beyond the cover of books. But those individuals don’t have the training a social worker has to ensure the patron is directed to the right services.
This is a slowly growing trend across the country. According to NPR, the San Francisco Public Library is credited with being the first to bring a social worker on staff in 2009. As of 2019, about 185 libraries in the U.S. hosted social workers in some form, according to the book “Whole Person Librarianship: A Social Work Approach to Patron Services.”
The focus is on meeting patrons’ needs individually, emphasizing person-first social work. There is also a philosophy that you should meet people where they are, and many in need of services currently spend time at the library using the computers there. Others may feel more comfortable going to the library and asking for help, rather than to a social services office.
Ashley Cedeño just started as the Racine library’s social worker in September and already she is helping fill a need in the community. She said she has addressed patrons’ concerns with housing, legal services, sexual assault services, mental health and even applying for benefits. So far, housing concerns have been most needed.
The concerns “ranged from simply looking for affordable housing/helping them apartment search, or giving them contact information for local shelters,” Cedeño said.
This growing trend of adding social workers in libraries makes sense. For those libraries that cannot afford a full-time social worker, an intern or part-time social worker is a good first step.