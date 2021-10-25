Journal Times editorial: ‘Libraries are in the human business:' Social workers in libraries is a good model

Long gone are the days where the only thing you can do at the library is check out books. Now days, libraries are a vital source for many who don’t have their own internet access, looking for help filling out a job application or searching for housing, among a whole list of services.

Seeing this trend change over time and an increased demand for social services, the Racine Public Library this year decided it was time to hire its own full-time social worker to help patrons.

As Racine Public Library’s Executive Director Angela Zimmermann explained it, “It’s a mistake to think that libraries are in the book business. Libraries are in the human business.”

“Libraries serve as community hubs that are indispensable connectors of education, information, resources, services, and access that attend to human needs.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For years, staff at the Racine library and libraries around the world have been helping people with issues beyond the cover of books. But those individuals don’t have the training a social worker has to ensure the patron is directed to the right services.