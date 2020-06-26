Journal Times editorial: LGBTQ workers earn a victory in Supreme Court

The court’s decision was hailed by the LGBTQ community and praised as a “victory to savor” by some — and it marked the second high court win since 2015 when the court approved same-sex marriage.

While the ruling is a welcome one, it is only one step toward the vision of equal treatment for all.

The reality is that there are still many holes in the court-ordered protections and many pitfalls ahead. Monday’s ruling does not apply to small businesses that employ 15 or fewer workers and, according to U.S. labor statistics, roughly 17 percent of the U.S. workforce is employed by companies with 19 or fewer workers. So, there’s a gap there.

Also, many states are employment at-will states where bosses don’t need to have a reason to fire someone, and some LGBTQ advocates argue that makes the high court ruling “substantially meaningless.”

Nor does Monday’s ruling apply to other forms of discrimination — for housing or health care. Nor do we fool ourselves that the decision-making mix on the Supreme Court might change when other constitutional protections — like for religion — come before the court.

Still, for a day at least, it was a shining moment for the concept of equality for all.