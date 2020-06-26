Journal Times editorial: LGBTQ workers earn a victory in Supreme Court

In what was labeled a “surprise” 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court last week held that the workplace discrimination protections of the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964 applied to gays, bisexual and transgender people as well.
It said loud and clear: You can’t be fired or not hired because of who you are because of sexual preference or gender identity.
Two conservative members of the court, Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, who wrote the majority opinion, and Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four liberals in the ruling, which in the past had been used most often to protect women from workplace discrimination.
By its vote, the court extended Title VII discrimination protections to LGBTQ workers across the country — not just the 22 states that had already put such laws in place, or the 10 that had such protections for public employees — but also to 17 states, including Texas, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi, which had no such discrimination protections.
The long-sought decision by LGBTQ advocates came on a trio of cases dating back as far as 10 years involving a skydiving instructor who was fired after telling a client he was gay, a child aid worker who was fired in 2013 after joining a gay recreational softball league, and a funeral home director who was fired in 2013 after coming out as transgender, according to news reports. Two of those plaintiffs have since died.
The court’s decision was hailed by the LGBTQ community and praised as a “victory to savor” by some — and it marked the second high court win since 2015 when the court approved same-sex marriage.
While the ruling is a welcome one, it is only one step toward the vision of equal treatment for all.
The reality is that there are still many holes in the court-ordered protections and many pitfalls ahead. Monday’s ruling does not apply to small businesses that employ 15 or fewer workers and, according to U.S. labor statistics, roughly 17 percent of the U.S. workforce is employed by companies with 19 or fewer workers. So, there’s a gap there.
Also, many states are employment at-will states where bosses don’t need to have a reason to fire someone, and some LGBTQ advocates argue that makes the high court ruling “substantially meaningless.”
Nor does Monday’s ruling apply to other forms of discrimination — for housing or health care. Nor do we fool ourselves that the decision-making mix on the Supreme Court might change when other constitutional protections — like for religion — come before the court.
Still, for a day at least, it was a shining moment for the concept of equality for all.
And we take some measure of hope from a dissenting opinion — not the majority opinion — in this case. It was written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, another Trump appointee, who wrote: “Notwithstanding my concern over the court’s transgression of the Constitution’s separation of powers, it is appropriate to acknowledge the important victory achieved today by gay and lesbian Americans.
“Millions of gay and lesbian Americans have worked hard for many decades to achieve equal treatment in fact and law. They have exhibited extraordinary vision, tenacity and grit — battling often steep odds in the legislative and judicial arenas, not to mention in their daily lives. They have advanced powerful arguments and can take pride in today’s result.”
So take pride.
