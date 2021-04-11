Journal Times editorial: Let's keep our guard up in COVID-19 fight

“Are we there, yet?”

That’s a backseat query we haven’t heard in more than a year as we’ve curtailed our travels, family visits and outings to sports events and other destinations. All because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But when that question is applied to COVID, itself, the answer is, “No, not yet. But soon. It’s just around the next bend.”

Now is not the time to let up; we need to keep our foot on the gas and our eyes on the road. That means continuing to push ahead with COVID vaccinations, maintaining social distancing and masking up when necessary to protect ourselves and others.

After losing more than 556,000 Americans to death at the hands of the pandemic, we’re all well aware of the awful cost COVID has inflicted on friends and family – and on others across the world; it would be a massive mistake to let our guard down now, just when victory over the virus is in sight.

Yes, there are many bright spots in recent reports on the effectiveness of the COVID vaccines. The number of COVID deaths in the U.S. plunged by nearly 20% in the first week of April. For the most part that success is due to the fast ramping up of vaccination rates that are now going into the arms of Americans at the rate of 3 million people per day.