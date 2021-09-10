Journal Times editorial: Let Tommy do his job

Tommy Thompson is not usually one to pick a fight. But he’s not one to back down, either, when one is dumped in his lap.

He made that clear this month when he rebuked state Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, and the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, after they demanded that all campuses in the UW System submit any proposals for COVID-19 regulations — such as masking, testing or vaccinations — to the Legislature for approval.

Thompson, the popular four-term Republican governor who currently serves as interim UW System president, said the UW wouldn’t submit such proposals and when Nass threatened a lawsuit Thompson said that would be a “big mistake.”

“We got case law going back to 1895 that shows we have the authority to run our buildings and, of course, to protect our students and employees,” Thompson said, “If we have to pass every rule by the Legislature, then the Legislature’s going to run the university. I don’t think they want to do that. I think they want me to do it and take all the criticism, which I take.”

Indeed, we do.

Nass said it was “sad that interim President Tommy Thompson has once again shown his belief in big government control over the rights of individuals to make their own health related decisions.”