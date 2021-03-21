Journal Times editorial: Let the people tailgate at Brewers games

The good news is that when opening day comes on April 1, fans will be able to be in the stands at American Family Field (the stadium formerly known as Miller Park.)
The bad news: No tailgating allowed.
We cannot stress enough how pleased we are that fans will again be in the stands when the team takes the field for the first time this year.
But the no tailgating just doesn’t make sense.
Play out this scenario: A family or small group of friends drives together in their SUV to the stadium. On the drive there, they will be together in an enclosed space, breathing each other’s air.
But then when they get to the stadium, it’s deemed unsafe for them to stand outside their car and have a beer and a brat. That’s absurd.
With capacity limited to 25 percent, cars could easily be spread out in the parking lot. Cars could be parked every four spaces – sufficiently allowing for social distancing between groups.
If tailgating was deemed to be safe, safety measures could be encouraged.
Instead of reaching into a community chip bag, people could be encouraged to bring individual small chip bags. People could be reminded that sharing a beer is not encouraged. You can share a case, but not a beer.
And of course, hand sanitizer is always encouraged.
Games of bags could be encouraged – where boards are supposed to be over 20 feet apart – far more than the socially accepted 6 feet the CDC has touted.
But, no, health officials have deemed that no tailgating can be allowed. It is not safe to gather outside your car in the fresh air with those people you drove with to get there.
Granted this early in the game, it’s probably not safe to have a huge tailgate party. But it would seem reasonable to allow small groups to gather.
Security could continue to circulate. But instead of kicking out two buddies drinking a beer in the parking lot or a group of four playing bags, security could focus on large groups.
Instead of banning tailgating altogether, officials should just set a reasonable limit to gatherings.
Instead of allowing people to gather safely in the parking lot, fans will be told to go inside the stadium to get their food and beverages. That means waiting in lines. That means taking off masks inside to eat around strangers.
It would make more sense to eat outside around a small group of friends or family you know. But what do we know?