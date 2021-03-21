Journal Times editorial: Let the people tailgate at Brewers games

The good news is that when opening day comes on April 1, fans will be able to be in the stands at American Family Field (the stadium formerly known as Miller Park.)

The bad news: No tailgating allowed.

We cannot stress enough how pleased we are that fans will again be in the stands when the team takes the field for the first time this year.

But the no tailgating just doesn’t make sense.

Play out this scenario: A family or small group of friends drives together in their SUV to the stadium. On the drive there, they will be together in an enclosed space, breathing each other’s air.

But then when they get to the stadium, it’s deemed unsafe for them to stand outside their car and have a beer and a brat. That’s absurd.

With capacity limited to 25 percent, cars could easily be spread out in the parking lot. Cars could be parked every four spaces – sufficiently allowing for social distancing between groups.

If tailgating was deemed to be safe, safety measures could be encouraged.

