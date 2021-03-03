Journal Times editorial: Let the fans back into Brewers games

Take me out to the ballgame ...
Please?
Among the many things we missed in 2020 was being able to go to Miller Park – now known as American Family Field — to watch Major League Baseball. Yes, we watched the Brewers play there on TV, but it wasn’t quite the same.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Feb. 18 that Brewers management had submitted a 350-page plan to the Milwaukee Health Department to enable fans to return to the ballpark in 2021.
The season is scheduled to open April 1 with an interleague game against the Minnesota Twins.
If the plan is approved, the team would begin the season with 15,000 to 16,000 fans in the stadium, about 35 percent of capacity.
Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said the design of the stadium, with a retractable roof, outfield panels that open and a new ventilation system, is conducive to safely allowing fans.
Fans would be seated in socially distanced pods and would be required to follow various protocols, including wearing masks at all times while not actively eating or drinking, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Schlesinger said the plan is comprehensive, including tailgating: You can still do it, but you and your group will have to stay by your own vehicle.
The Brewers are hopeful that they can allow more fans in over the course of the seasons as conditions allow.
This would seem entirely possible given the example set by management of the Milwaukee Bucks, which received approval to open its doors to 250 fans for its Feb. 16 game – the first Bucks game with fans in attendance since March 2020 – and then in successive games allowed attendance to increase to 500, then 750, then 1,800, which was the attendance figure for the Bucks’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
Priority, the Brewers said, will be given to season-ticket holders who renewed packages last year. That’s fine, and understandable: Those fans took a leap of faith, and we can see where the club would give them first dibs on such limited seats.
Some fans, understandably, may opt to not attend a game in-person until more of Wisconsin’s population has been vaccinated.
But for those who have been vaccinated, and for those who have confidence in a combination of the Brewers’ safety protocols and their own decision-making, the opportunity to return to the ballpark and hear the crack of the bat in person should be offered. Even if it means shivering a bit in April and May, as we did at open-air County Stadium.
The team is hoping for an answer soon from city officials, so that they have enough time to put the protocols in place for the April 1 game. We urge the Milwaukee Health Department to let the Brewers follow the Bucks in welcoming fans back in to see a game.