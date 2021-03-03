Journal Times editorial: Let the fans back into Brewers games

The Brewers are hopeful that they can allow more fans in over the course of the seasons as conditions allow.

This would seem entirely possible given the example set by management of the Milwaukee Bucks, which received approval to open its doors to 250 fans for its Feb. 16 game – the first Bucks game with fans in attendance since March 2020 – and then in successive games allowed attendance to increase to 500, then 750, then 1,800, which was the attendance figure for the Bucks’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Priority, the Brewers said, will be given to season-ticket holders who renewed packages last year. That’s fine, and understandable: Those fans took a leap of faith, and we can see where the club would give them first dibs on such limited seats.

Some fans, understandably, may opt to not attend a game in-person until more of Wisconsin’s population has been vaccinated.

But for those who have been vaccinated, and for those who have confidence in a combination of the Brewers’ safety protocols and their own decision-making, the opportunity to return to the ballpark and hear the crack of the bat in person should be offered. Even if it means shivering a bit in April and May, as we did at open-air County Stadium.

The team is hoping for an answer soon from city officials, so that they have enough time to put the protocols in place for the April 1 game. We urge the Milwaukee Health Department to let the Brewers follow the Bucks in welcoming fans back in to see a game.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0