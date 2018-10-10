If you’ve seen a trained therapy dog in an area full of survivors of a disaster, or a room full of students stressed about final exams, you know what remarkable work these truly Good Dogs can do.
Therapy dogs bring comfort and calm to hospitalized children as well.
Unfortunately, when the adult humans in the lives of the dogs or the children don’t follow proper procedures, the dogs can unknowingly transmit disease to children.
Doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore discovered, while studying kids receiving cancer treatment, that kids who spent more time with the dogs had a 6 times greater chance of coming away with superbug bacteria than kids who spent less time with the animals, the Associated Press reported. The results of the unpublished study were released Friday at a scientific meeting in San Francisco.
Pet therapy can help people recover from a range of health problems. Past studies have shown dogs or other animals can ease anxiety and sadness, lower blood pressure and even reduce the amount of medications some patients need.
But there have been episodes of the superbug MRSA riding around on healthy-looking therapy dogs.
MRSA, or methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, often live on the skin without causing symptoms. But they can become more dangerous if they enter the bloodstream, destroying heart valves or causing other damage. Health officials have tied MRSA to as many as 11,000 U.S. deaths a year.
Among kids in the Baltimore study who had no MRSA, the researchers found the superbug on about 10 percent of the samples taken from those kids after the dog visits. They also found MRSA on nearly 40 percent of the samples from the dogs. The researchers also determined that the more time someone spent with the animals, the greater the chance of ending up with the bacteria.
The researchers think the dogs were generally clean of MRSA when they first came to the hospital, but picked it up from patients or others while they were there, said one of the authors, Meghan Davis.
Under hospital protocols, therapy dogs must be bathed within a day of a visit and are checked for wounds or other health problems. Children who see them are supposed to use hand sanitizer “but that wasn’t strictly enforced,” said Kathryn Dalton, another one of the researchers.
Later in the study, the researchers asked the dogs’ owners to bathe the animals with a special shampoo before the visits. They also had the dogs patted down every five to 10 minutes with disinfecting wipes at the hospital. Those steps dramatically decreased the bacteria level on the dogs, Dalton said.
We’re not suggesting that therapy dogs be banned from hospitals, to be clear. There’s an obvious value to having the dogs visit the kids.
“I really had the opportunity to see how important these dogs were to the patients,” Dalton said. After the sessions with the dogs, the kids “would say how much this made their day.”
The people who bring therapy dogs to hospitals are good-hearted, obviously. Hospitals are filled with doctors, nurses and other employees of the same good-hearted nature.
For the sake of the sick children, we’ll need the adults to pair their good hearts with good procedures when it comes to therapy dogs.
