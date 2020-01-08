Journal Times editorial: Let's keep 'forever chemicals' out of our water supply

An earlier DHS study found compounds flowing into Oak Creek and Wilson Park Creek, suggesting they are making their way to Lake Michigan.

Early testing found high PFAS levels at some sites where firefighting foam has been used by the airport, Air National Guard 128th Air Refueling wing and the 440th Airlift Wing of the Air Force Reserve. The 440th left Milwaukee in 2007. According to the DNR, it is not yet known whether the military or the airport, or both, are responsible for the contamination.

Wisconsin is among a majority of states that have not set enforceable standards for PFAS in water, although Minnesota has limits in place and Michigan officials say new requirements will be in place next year.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has directed the DNR to propose standards in drinking water, groundwater and surface water — a process that will take two to three years.

Groups like Clean Wisconsin, an environmental group, have been supportive of a Democrat bill that would speed up the regulation of at least six PFAS compounds. The bill has yet to get a hearing in the Republican-controlled state Legislature.

We need state and national standards on PFAS as quickly as possible.