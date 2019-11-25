Journal Times editorial: Let's have up-or-down votes on gun legislation

In a statement later that week, Vos said: “Gov. Evers knows that we won’t waver on protecting our Second Amendment rights, it’s a position our constituents overwhelmingly support.”

Here’s the thing about the Second Amendment.

Gun-rights supporters point to the end of it: “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Gun-control supporters point out that the words before that are “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State.”

We’re left to conclude that the Founders enshrined a “right to keep and bear Arms” but also understood that regulation was necessary, especially since they put that part first.

What does “well-regulated” mean? That is for state and federal legislatures to debate and vote upon.

We’re certain that Republican legislators don’t want to see Americans shot at high schools (as happened in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Nov. 14), at football games (Pleasantville, N.J., on Nov. 15), at movie theaters (Aurora, Colo., in 2012) or in their houses of worship (Pittsburgh, 2018, and nearby Oak Creek, in 2012).