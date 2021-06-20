Journal Times editorial: Lending a hand to the Windy City

Chicago Alderman Anthony Beale, who has checked out the operations at Racine’s COP houses, has been pushing for the pilot program and – remarkably – that has not been an easy process, despite the financial underwriting by SC Johnson. Mayor Lori Lightfoot stalled on the proposal for months until a Chicago City Council Committee overruled her.

And one Chicago activist, Eric Wilkins, has opposed the pilot COP House, saying, “Chicago police got a bad rep. For them to just want to come on the block and set up shop. That’s just another plantation move to supervise us …. I see nothing good coming from it.”

“A lot of people been brutalized by the police … now you want to come to the same community and be our friend? You haven’t even come with a peace offering. That’s dictatorship. That’s bullying.”

We beg to differ. This is not a new police outpost – it’s a community house where even kids are welcome and come in and out all day.

Community Oriented Policing is exactly a long-term peace offering that aims to build relationships, trust and partnerships between residents of a community and law officers as they work together to solve neighborhood problems. It’s an alternative to having the only contact between residents and police come when there is trouble going on and tensions are high.