Journal Times editorial: Lending a hand to the Windy City

Sure, Chicago, take a page out of our policing playbook.
One of Racine’s success stories has been its use of Community Oriented Policing — a strategy that includes COP houses in neighborhoods to build relationships between community residents and police officers, establish rapport and stabilize neighborhoods.
Racine currently has six COP houses that also serve community meeting and gathering spots. Since its inception almost 30 years ago, Community Oriented Policing has helped lower crime and murder rates in the city to the point that the Racine Police Department put out a “COP House Playbook” last October in hopes of exporting the philosophy to other cities around the country.
Given the turmoil over police conduct and policing strategy in major cities – and smaller ones—the past year the COP approach might soon find some very receptive audiences across the country.
Chicago has been one of the first to take notice and – with a big benevolent boost from SC Johnson which is supplying a $250,000 grant – the Windy City is laying plans for a pilot COP House on the city’s troubled South Side. SCJ has a stake in that area – it has manufacturing facility in the Pullman neighborhood on the South Side. And, as Racinians all know, SCJ is often ready to pull out a checkbook when there is a worthy project afoot to support and sustain people and their communities.
Chicago Alderman Anthony Beale, who has checked out the operations at Racine’s COP houses, has been pushing for the pilot program and – remarkably – that has not been an easy process, despite the financial underwriting by SC Johnson. Mayor Lori Lightfoot stalled on the proposal for months until a Chicago City Council Committee overruled her.
And one Chicago activist, Eric Wilkins, has opposed the pilot COP House, saying, “Chicago police got a bad rep. For them to just want to come on the block and set up shop. That’s just another plantation move to supervise us …. I see nothing good coming from it.”
“A lot of people been brutalized by the police … now you want to come to the same community and be our friend? You haven’t even come with a peace offering. That’s dictatorship. That’s bullying.”
We beg to differ. This is not a new police outpost – it’s a community house where even kids are welcome and come in and out all day.
Community Oriented Policing is exactly a long-term peace offering that aims to build relationships, trust and partnerships between residents of a community and law officers as they work together to solve neighborhood problems. It’s an alternative to having the only contact between residents and police come when there is trouble going on and tensions are high.
And it works.
Ald. Beale gets that and he hopes that the Community Oriented Policing approach can put a dent in Chicago where the “homicide rate has been through the roof … (and) crime is just going through the roof.”
“It could be a great impact,” Beale said.
We hope so, too and we hope the Windy City is able to take advantage of it and build better police-community relationships and lower the city’s crime levels. We’re happy to share the COP House Playbook.
Now, the Green Bay Packer playbook? Sorry, there are some things we just can’t share with our neighbors to the south.