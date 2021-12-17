Journal Times editorial: Legislature should act, finally, on UW pay raises

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Employment Relations is the state body officially charged with signing off on pay increases for UW System employees and tradespeople that are in the state budget.

Lately, it’s been a very distant relation.

The committee has not met since February 2020 — closing in on two years now. A check of JCOER’s website this week shows a calendar with “no meetings scheduled.”

That’s raised concerns among UW employees who are slated to begin receiving a 2% pay increase beginning on Jan. 2 and raised the ire of tradespeople who are still awaiting action on a 1.8% pay boost for 2021 – that’s right, this year, which is coming to a close – and a scheduled 1.2% pay hike in 2022.

Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson cautioned this week that the Jan. 2 pay increase for System employees could be delayed if the legislative committee does not meet and said it is “unclear” if the wage boost would be retroactive if the committee doesn’t meet until later in 2022.

Tradespeople — some 450 electricians, carpenters, steamfitters and others — who work on UW campuses have already received smaller pay increases than nonunion employees in recent years because Act 10, signed into law in 2011 by then-Gov. Scott Walker, restricts how much a public-sector union can negotiate in base wage increase to the rate of inflation, according to news reports this week.

Jac Weitzel, executive director of the Building and Construction Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin, said the tradespeople “feel very underappreciated, overworked and singled out for being part of a union.”

“They were deemed essential workers and worked through the pandemic. Yet the committee just doesn’t feel like meeting to give them a small raise.”

Given that inflation is roaring along at a rate of 6.8% last month and that wholesale prices in the past 12 months rose 9.6%, those pay-increase percentages seem slim — but slim is better than nothing.

A spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Vos, R-Rochester, who co-chairs JCOER with Sen. Chris Kapenga, said this week Vos views the raises for tradespeople as “reasonable” and that he hoped to schedule a committee meeting in the next few weeks.

We hope so, too.

Surely Speaker Vos and Sen. Kapenga can find a day or two in their busy holiday schedules to catch up on old business and sign off on these wage adjustments — particularly for the tradespeople who have kept UW buildings up and running during the pandemic.

At the very least, JCOER could meet by February, the second anniversary of their last meeting. It could be quite a celebration.

