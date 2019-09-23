From our point of view, the state Department of Natural Resources is ignoring bipartisan support for a proposed Downtown Racine convention center for the sake of a parking lot.
The City of Racine would like to enter into a public-private relationship with Texas developer Gatehouse to construct a 174-room Sheraton Hotel and convention center connecting to Festival Hall. A bipartisan group of local officials, including Racine Mayor Cory Mason, have been working to craft legislation for the development.
Bills have been introduced in the Assembly and Senate to use land along Pershing Park to develop the lakefront property and would allow the city to enter into such a public-private relationship.
The DNR reviewed the legislation and “has concluded that the legislation is not consistent with protecting and enhancing a public trust purpose.”
In the DNR report dated July 15, the department states “the loss of opportunities for recreation and enjoyment of natural scenic beauty within the lake bed areas as a result of private development will outweigh the potential enhancement of such uses within a limited portion of the area.”
The DNR also had some issues with the lack of “management controls that assure that the lake bed area will be used only for public trust purposes,” and that it authorizes the private use of a “substantial portion of the lake bed previously granted to the City of Racine for public purposes. These uses are neither minor nor incidental to free public trust purposes.”
Local officials, having worked with the DNR to craft the legislation, where stunned by the report.
You have free articles remaining.
“We spent a fair bit of time talking to the DNR before the bill was introduced, so yeah, there was definitely some surprises with their analysis of the bill considering how much time we spent talking to them,” Mason said. “The goal isn’t to rewrite standards for lakebed legislation for the entire State of Wisconsin; the goal is to green-light a great economic development project in our Downtown to celebrate our lakefront.”
State Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Caledonia, also was surprised by the report.
“I thought we crafted legislation that would have at least met (the DNR’s) test initially,” Wittke said. “I didn’t anticipate there would be a DNR report with the analysis that I’ve seen which would basically, potentially, slow down the process we have until we get some of those things worked out.”
As state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, correctly put it, no one is going to sit in the parking lot directly south of Festival Hall to enjoy Lake Michigan. This hypothetical person is far more likely to make use of Christopher Columbus Causeway or Pershing Park, near Festival Hall to the north and south, respectively.
There’s a significant opportunity here. The massive development of a new hotel with a well-established brand name, incorporated into a convention center, would be a substantial economic boost for the City of Racine. It has the potential to kick-start economic development Downtown. While there is obvious private benefit to this proposal, it also has the potential to be for the betterment of the public.
We want this project to move forward. The Legislature must find a solution to make it happen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
The only way any developer in their right mind would do this deal in Racine is if the city gives them the land and taxpayers are on the hook for most of the project-- Which is pretty much what the deal is. I think as originally described Racine even agreed to pay for maintenance and upkeep on all, or part of the project. Pure fantasy that Racine's lakefront is the attraction. You want to be on the waters edge book something in Florida or South Carolina with a golf course close by. Best guess is if the developer was actually paying for a similar venue that would be busy 24/7/265 it would be along I94.
"The Legislature must find a solution to make it happen."
The Legislature? How about the developer? Remember when a developer would buy a piece of land and put up structures with minimum input from the city? The city would check zoning laws and inspect the construction process. That was it. Mayor Butterball tells us that Racine is broke, but now he wants to partner the city with a developer? How much will the city lose on this Lying-John-type fantasy? Remember Machinery Row? We lost millions on that. No one even knows how much. Enough with the downtown BS. Downtown is NOT some special place. It's a business district that can't keep businesses in the black. If you are dumb enough to open a store in downtown, you deserve what you get. Downtown is surrounded by the highest crime areas in Racine. Who wants to go there? Enough with throwing our tax dollars away on the pipe dreams of failed politicians. If this is such a good idea, then let the developer deal with it.
The developer can't buy the land, and the city can't sell it, that is why it's a partnership. The land is considered "public" and needs the conference center and the roof for public use and the other floors can be the hotel.
Ah yes, the NEW improved DNR that Tony Evers just added "scientists" to so Wisconsin's environment would be protected from evil greedy developers. Racine's liberals backed Evers and now it's coming back to bit ed them. Fun to watch!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.