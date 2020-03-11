Journal Times editorial: Legislature helps cancer patients participate in clinical trials

Among the flurry of bills signed into law last week by Gov. Tony Evers, one that didn’t get much attention stands to help cancer patients and their families throughout Wisconsin.

The bill, SB 489, passed on voice votes in both the Assembly and Senate with full bipartisan support, addresses economic barriers faced by cancer patients to participate in life-sustaining clinical trials.

Recent national studies have found that cancer patients from households making less than $50,000 annually were about 30 percent less likely to seek clinical trials, which depend on broad and diverse participation for their very future. And about 20 percent of the trials fail because of insufficient enrollment.

Holding patients back have been out-of-pocket and travel costs that aren’t covered by the clinical trials.

This bill, sponsored by Rep. Bob Kulp, R-Stratford, and Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, allows patients reimbursement of expenses with their participation in a trial. It clarifies that providing reimbursement is not considered undue inducement to participate, and it allows organizations and others to offer financial support to the patients.