Journal Times editorial: Legislature attacks a handful of teenagers

Another bill to nowhere.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos., R-Rochester, said last week he would push ahead with a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s or girls’ sports in Wisconsin.

Vos knows that the legislation is going nowhere — Gov. Tony Evers has already said he would veto it.

But it’s part of a cookie-cutter package of legislation that Republicans are mounting in more than a dozen states around the country under the guise that they are protecting female-born student athletes from being disadvantaged by having to compete against student athletes who are born male but who are undergoing treatment to transition to female.

That drive has been successful in some states — including Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, South Dakota, Idaho and, most recently Alabama.

To look at it, you would think that all of a sudden there has been a surge of boys and young men signing up for testosterone suppression therapy or even gender reassignment procedures just so they can win a letter on a girls’ team.

That ain’t happening.

And, frankly, we don’t see it happening anytime soon — if ever.