Journal Times editorial: Legislation on track to require notice when convicted murderers are released

Ohnstad’s bill is being co-sponsored by state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and Reps. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, and Tip McGuire, D-Somers. McGuire's district includes part of southeast Mount Pleasant and Racine.

If approved, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections would be required to notify law enforcement in the community where a person convicted of first- or second-degree homicide or felony murder and released would be living, and the police chief or sheriff who receives the notice would provide the information to the public.

“I think that the purpose of this is the same purpose of (notification when) sex offenders are being released, that the community has a right to know that these people are back in the community and they once did a very violent crime,” Ohnstad said.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley, who has determined to keep serious offenders in prison, said when contacted in the Frederick case that only victims and family members of the victims are typically contacted when someone convicted of first- or second-degree homicide or felony murder is released from prison.