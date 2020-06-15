Journal Times editorial: Lawyer who spat on teen protester should be disbarred

You could participate in the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. You could recognize that protesters were exercising their right to peaceably assemble under the First Amendment.
Or you could do what Stephanie Rapkin did.
On June 6, Rapkin was taken into police custody after spitting on a teenager during an altercation earlier that day, Shorewood police said.
Videos of the incident circulating on Facebook show a car parked in the middle of North Oakland Avenue as a protest march makes its way south on the street, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. A video then shows Rapkin walking away from the car.
In the video, several people can be seen urging her to move her car. Another group of protesters approaches the woman, shouting at her while she shouts back.
Rapkin, who is white, can then be seen spitting on a young black man later identified as Eric Lucas, 17, of Shorewood. Bystanders then get between Rapkin and the young man, surround Rapkin and usher her away.
On June 7, video was posted of Joe Friedman, who was writing a series of protest notes in chalk on the sidewalk in front of Rapkin’s home in Shorewood.
Friedman said he wrote on the sidewalk after hearing about Rapkin’s initial arrest. Among other things, Friedman wrote, “Be better than this” and “I spit on a child. How dare you!”
Friedman said Rapkin came out of her house to confront him and the individuals who had joined him. On the video, the two are seen arguing about her spitting on Lucas. Rapkin tells Friedman, who was holding the camera, that she was simply responding to being physically attacked by the boy, and she then demonstrated the supposed attack by appearing to shove Friedman in the chest. Friedman, a communications major at Ithaca College, said in an interview that he was stunned that Rapkin had compounded her earlier mistake by pushing him.
According to a June 7 news release from Shorewood police: “The victim in today’s incident reported he was peacefully protesting on the sidewalk in front of suspect’s home, when the suspect came out and engaged in a verbal altercation with the protesters. The victim reported the suspect then slapped both of her hands on the victim’s chest and physically pushed him.”
When police told Rapkin she was under arrest for battery and disorderly conduct, she resisted their attempts to handcuff her. During the struggle, police said, Rapkin struck one of the officers in the groin.
Rapkin has been charged with battery, disorderly conduct, battery to a law enforcement officer — which is a felony — and resisting/obstructing an officer. She has also been charged with a hate crime for spitting in Lucas’ face. Rapkin, free on bail, is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on the charges July 24.
Larry J. Martin, executive director of the State Bar of Wisconsin, wrote on June 7 that he watched the video of the spitting incident and is “both disgusted and disturbed ... there is no justifiable reason for one person to ever spit on another individual.”
Martin’s comment brings us to the part that amazes us the most: Rapkin is a lawyer, admitted to the State Bar of Wisconsin.
That should change.
Upon conviction, Rapkin should be disbarred.
