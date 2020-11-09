Journal Times editorial: Law officers' actions on Rittenhouse shooting need to be investigated

Kyle Rittenhouse is back in Wisconsin, where he faces two charges of first-degree intentional homicide and a count of attempted homicide. Now the judicial process can begin here.

But there are questions that go beyond whether Rittenhouse is guilty of killing two people on Aug. 26, a night of unrest in Downtown Kenosha following the shooting of a black man by a Kenosha police officer.

Those questions pertain to the actions, or inaction, by law enforcement officers that night.

About 15 minutes before Rittenhouse allegedly shot three people, killing two of them, there is video footage of law officers giving water bottles to Rittenhouse.

Not only did they give this armed teenager water, they then told him: “We appreciate you guys, we really do.”

Then, over a loudspeaker, law officers in that same area yell at a different group: “You’re going to have to get out of there. This is the last warning. You’re going to have to move south or you’re going to have to get out of this block. This is the last warning. You will disperse.”