Journal Times editorial: Law enforcement should continue to seek innovative ideas

As law enforcement agencies throughout the nation continue to review policies and procedures in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and others, they should look to other agencies for innovative answers.

That includes community policing as is done extensively in Racine. To the west, Walworth County is also working on an innovative idea.

Walworth County health workers are teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to help provide mental health care to people who may need such services.

That is a good combination and it’s a model that should be encouraged and spread throughout the county, state and beyond.

Officials from the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services are piloting the Embedded Crisis Liaison Program, in which a community crisis liaison responds to the scene of a police call and assists people who may need mental health support.

The program was started with the Delavan Police Department in February and is expanding to Whitewater Police Department.

Officers usually respond to the scene first then call the liaison worker once they feel the scene is safe for them to work and the person in need is willing to talk to them.

