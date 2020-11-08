Journal Times editorial: Last-minute court fights are disruptive to our elections

The massive use of early balloting by voters here in Wisconsin this year and across the country show us that, COVID-19 or not, this will be the wave of the future. To be clear, we have no issue with the court ruling that ballots have to be in by Election Day. In our view, the United States Postal Service should not be drawn into election matters by disputes over mail delivery times or postmarks. Voters themselves have the responsibility of making sure their ballot reaches the municipal clerk by Election Day – if they want to rely on the postal service for that, so be it, they’re taking that chance. With early balloting there is plenty of time to do that or to drop it off at the municipal clerk’s office in advance – just the same as having to go to the polls on Election Day.