Journal Times editorial: LAPD should stop its fishing expedition

Indeed it does. The LAPD field interview policy is a jumbo fishing expedition and it’s based on the premise that civilians interviewed often feel slightly coerced into cooperating with police officers — and cough up their personal information when they are under no legal obligation to do so.

That’s a vast overreach for the LAPD. We have no problem with police searching for social media links when they are conducting criminal investigations, that’s done routinely. But building a database of the accounts of uncharged or innocent civilians in case it comes in handy down the road is just plain wrong.

If we go down this road that’s only a half step from being pulled over for a traffic violation and having the officer ask for your driver’s license — oh, and a throat swab just to check your DNA and keep it on file.

According to a Los Angeles Times report, more than half of the civilians stopped by LAPD metro officers and documented in the field interview cards were not arrested or cited.

The only bright spot in this saga is that the Brennan Center reviewed the practices of 40 other police agencies in the U.S. and didn’t find any other departments that required social media collection on interview cards.