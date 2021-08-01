Journal Times editorial: Kenosha should know that no ordinance can prevent all accidents

Drowning is the No. 1 cause of accidental death among children ages 1 to 4, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That is a scary thought. With that in mind, Kenosha aldermen are working on creating a stricter fencing requirement for pools and hot tubs.

Currently the city requires owners to install walls at least 4 feet in height around pools and hot tubs. The new requirement would grandfather in existing pools and hot tubs, but would require a 6 feet high fence in the future.

Kenosha Ald. Rollin Pizzala, who is advocating for the change, said: “So many times, we go through life and there are dangers right in front of us … Kids are creative nowadays. Do we want to wait for someone to die before we do something preventative?”

What he is saying is true. But unfortunately we cannot protect kids from everything.

Kids are creative. Even if you do put up child safety gates, kids can figure out ways to get around them. They also can figure out how to open latches that even adults struggle with.