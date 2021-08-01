Journal Times editorial: Kenosha should know that no ordinance can prevent all accidents

Drowning is the No. 1 cause of accidental death among children ages 1 to 4, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That is a scary thought. With that in mind, Kenosha aldermen are working on creating a stricter fencing requirement for pools and hot tubs.
Currently the city requires owners to install walls at least 4 feet in height around pools and hot tubs. The new requirement would grandfather in existing pools and hot tubs, but would require a 6 feet high fence in the future.
Kenosha Ald. Rollin Pizzala, who is advocating for the change, said: “So many times, we go through life and there are dangers right in front of us … Kids are creative nowadays. Do we want to wait for someone to die before we do something preventative?”
What he is saying is true. But unfortunately we cannot protect kids from everything.
Kids are creative. Even if you do put up child safety gates, kids can figure out ways to get around them. They also can figure out how to open latches that even adults struggle with.
David Sturino, owner of Hansen’s Pool & Spa, 4440 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, brought up some valid points when he talked to aldermen about the ordinance. Working with pools and spas is his life and the idea of anyone dying from drowning is heartbreaking.
He pointed out even blow-up kiddie pools can be dangerous.
“Pop-up pools are actually more dangerous” to toddlers due to the pool’s flexible walls, the hard surface they are often placed on and if they struck their heads and fell in they could also drown, Sturino said.
He also said another way to promote safety is to have a “pool alarm” to alert the homeowner when someone is near the pool or in it.
When someone decides to have a pool, they often do so with children in mind, be they children, grandchildren or other friends and family.
To keep families safe, recommendations should be made on what are safest, best practices. Pool retail owners could help provide that insight.
Unfortunately, in the end, there are no precautions that could 100 percent prevent a fatal accident.
It’s good for elected officials to talk about safety and bring attention to preventative measures, but in the end you cannot write an ordinance to prevent all accidents. Ultimately, families need to talk to their kids and watch them.
With that in mind, officials should keep their current ordinance, and think of creating a handout with recommendations for residents with pools and hot tubs.