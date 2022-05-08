Journal Times editorial: Kenosha police, fire referendum is needed

Trying to understand the mountain of statistics on crime, both locally and across the nation, can wear you down. For a few years, recently, violent crime had decreased by small amounts across the nation. Then, the landscape began to change — for the worse.

Wisconsin has not escaped the national trend. Between 2019 and now, Wisconsin has experienced a 70% increase in homicides. Likewise, Kenosha has seen a troubling uptick in the most serious of crimes — homicide. Kenosha reported 16 homicides in 2021, up from just six in 2019.

It is not surprising then when we hear Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian say the city needs more police protection. That is why he is promoting a referendum that would ask taxpayers to fund expansion of public safety spending. It would include funds for the Kenosha Fire Department as well as the Kenosha Police Department.

“We’re looking at this in the sense that as we continue to grow the city needs to be able to add police and fire,” Antaramian told the Kenosha News. “If we are going to move forward and make sure that people are protected and we are able to do our jobs — police and fire are very tight — that’s the reason this is now moving forward. It will definitely make a difference. There’s going to continue to be a need for more fire and police as the city continues to grow.”

Newly approved by the Kenosha City Council, the question will appear on the Aug. 9 primary election ballot. It will ask voters to give the city permission to exceed a state statutory limit on how much it can tax property owners. If approved, the city would begin to collect the money in 2023. The current levy limit is 2.654%. Antaramian wants it increased to 3.3%, which would bump up the city levy by $2.5 million for a total of just more than $78 million.

Sadly, crime knows no boundaries and the suspects and victims often have close ties to Racine and in many cases are from here.

This referendum would be good for not just Kenosha but all of southeastern Wisconsin and beyond.

If the referendum is approved by a simple majority of Kenosha voters, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay roughly $5.50 more per month, or $66 a year.

Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen said Kenosha is not immune to crime or its consequences. “Crime scenes have become more complex due to advancing technologies that also require a greater personnel allocation and require greater technical skills,” Larsen explained. “Additionally, the department has increased its focus on building relations with the community and I believe this will play an equally significant role in any expansion of the department.”

The city hopes to use the increased funding to hire 10 additional police officer positions with associated equipment. Six firefighter positions with required equipment would be underwritten by the increased flow of tax money.

Perhaps the mayor and the city council saw this as the right time to ask for the funding. A similar referendum was recently approved by Pleasant Prairie voters. It passed by a narrow margin, however, and voters were asked for a much smaller increase. The village’s referendum asked to exceed the levy limit to fund four police officers and 12 fire medics.

In the wake of the recent uptick in violent crime, it seems logical for the city to do what it can to keep it in check — and hopefully work to lower it. The request for more firefighters and the associated gear and training might be less obvious.

The fact is Kenosha is affected by its own success. The city remains immensely attractive as a place to live and work. New companies large and small are moving in every day. Existing companies, especially manufacturers, are expanding here. Companies in Kenosha rely on city firefighters to be properly trained and equipped to protect people and property in an increasingly complex manufacturing environment.

KFD Chief Chris Bigley notes the fire department faces increased call volume and more complex incidents: “While emergency medical response is the primary duty, along with fire suppression, the complexity of these calls and the manpower needed to provide required treatment continue to tax our resources. The additional manpower will allow the Fire Department to continue to provide other services including fire prevention inspections, fire investigations and public education in a timely manner.”

We strongly support both the idea and the method of seeking increased funding for public safety in Kenosha. And while we appreciate the goal of our state lawmakers in originally setting properly tax levy limits, the referendum process is cumbersome, slow and subject to misinformation thrown at voters.

We encourage the voters to read the language of the referendum carefully and completely. It will empower the city to collect an additional $2.5 million “for each fiscal year going forward.”

We are seldom in favor of a tax increase, but this is both a prudent and necessary move to protect the people and property of Kenosha. When Aug. 9 comes around, we hope Kenosha will support this referendum.

“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Kenosha for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 2.654%, which results in a levy of $75,763,738. Shall the City of Kenosha be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for purpose of additional police and fire protection services, by a total of 3.3%, which results in a levy of $78,263,738, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $2,500,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

