Journal Times editorial: Kenosha needs to be able to move forward

As a consultant, retired Madison Police Chief Noble Wray seems like an excellent choice to review the state’s investigation into the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha on August 23.

Wray was introduced in Kenosha on Monday, just as the ongoing probe was marking one month.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul gave no timetable but said the probe is “in the final stages” and the file would be “turned over soon.”

Wray, who retired from the Madison post in 2013, will review and analyze the final Department of Justice report and then give his findings to Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.

Graveley will make the final decision on whether criminal charges should be brought against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey or the two other officers involved in the shooting — Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek.

All three officers have been on administrative leave since the shooting, which set off several days of both peaceful protests, and violent riots and civil unrest. Damage to businesses and the community has been estimated in the tens of millions.