Journal Times editorial: Kenosha judge right to reinstate nude-photo charges against teacher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The reason: The judge realized the court commissioner had received a copy of the photograph when Patterson was bound over for trial, and that photograph was in color, not in black and white as considered previously.

“I have to say, (the color photograph) looks very different to me than the black-and-white,” Schroeder said.

The judge said the standard under the charge was not whether the photograph was obscene, but whether it was acceptable material to show children.

“It’s for the jury to decide,” he said.

Defense attorney Terry Rose, who last month said the photograph showed less nudity than the famous statue of David by Michelangelo, said the initial ruling was correct.

He said the photograph was no more explicit than photographs commonly shown in “everyday popular culture.”

While we don’t know why the color photograph wasn’t a part of last month’s hearing, we’re pleased that a Kenosha County jury will decide this.

Patterson is scheduled to go to trial March 16. If convicted, she could face up to 18 months in prison and two years of extended supervision.

The jury will determine the message that’s sent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0