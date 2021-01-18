Journal Times editorial: Keep Wisconsin winner-take-all in the Electoral College

Every now and then when we read about a piece of proposed legislation our immediate reaction is: “Oh, no — oh, hell no!”

We had that reaction last week when we read about a proposal from state Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel, to reconfigure the allocation of Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College votes, dropping the current winner-takes-all system, where the candidate who wins Wisconsin’s popular vote gets all 10 votes.

Under Tauchen’s proposal, the 10 electoral votes would be allocated by assigning one vote each for the winner of each of Wisconsin’s congressional districts. The remaining two electors would go to the statewide winner of the popular vote.

According to a report in the Wisconsin Examiner, a Madison-based nonprofit nonpartisan website, Tauchen introduced the bill Jan. 5 and was seeking co-sponsors, saying: “Given the numerous political views and progressive history, this alternative distribution system would better reflect Wisconsin’s diverse political landscape.”

While that seems to be a nice attempt at “sharing” for our political parties, we’re not expecting this legislation to produce a kumbaya moment.

Far from it — what it would actually do is water down Wisconsin’s impact on presidential elections and the national election scene.