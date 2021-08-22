Journal Times editorial: Keep U.S. pledge to share vaccines

It’s called hoarding, and it’s unconscionable.
Rich countries — although not the United States — have been dipping into the worldwide supplies of COVID vaccines at much higher rates than poorer countries even as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc throughout the globe.
COVAX, a United Nations-backed effort to insure equitable distribution to the world’s most vulnerable people, hasn’t met its objectives.
Consider that in late June, COVAX sent more than 530,000 doses to Britain, more than double the amount sent that month to all of Africa, where less than two percent of the population is vaccinated, according to recent Associated Press reports.
Similar stories echo around the world. Canada got so much criticism for taking COVAX supplies that it said it would not take any more shipments.
COVAX, which is run by the World Health Organization, said early this year that it had secured enough vaccine pledges for 640 million doses to be distributed by July, but as the month ended it had shipped only 210 million doses.
“If we had tried to withhold vaccines from parts of the world, could we have made it any worse than it is today?” asked a senior WHO advisor at a public session on vaccine equity.
Probably not.
The U.S., to its credit, has not taken any doses through COVAX and has been able to get vaccines through private contracts. But, neither has our country fulfilled its commitment to supply vaccines to needy countries. To date, the U.S. has delivered 111 million doses of vaccine to needy countries — less than half of what it has pledged.
Contrast that to China, which has thus far exported 770 million vaccine doses and recently pledged to send 2 billion doses around the world by the end of the year.
Small wonder then that U.S. lawmakers have been arguing for the government to step up its efforts and follow through on its pledges as an opportunity for diplomacy by taking credit for the doses it ships overseas.
“We should have the American flag on every vial,” said U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif., at a recent hearing.
Indeed, we should.
Not only because it serves our diplomatic interests, but because it’s the right thing to do.