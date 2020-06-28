Journal Times editorial: Keep the Rebels nickname; lose the Confederate imagery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The petition drive to change the Horlick High School nickname from Rebels to something else is surely well-intentioned. But it may be built on an incorrect presumption.

As detailed in a report in Tuesday’s Journal Times, the origin of the nickname was not the Confederacy, but wordplay: Horlick students in 1949 voted in the nickname in honor of Russell A. “R.R.” Rebholz, who served as Horlick’s football, basketball and track coach from 1946-51. Rebels as in Rebholz.

The Confederate flag imagery came later, as Milton Thompson, Horlick Class of 1971, said in the report.

“When I got to Horlick … it was inconceivable to me that a Northern high school would have a Confederate soldier as a mascot — no matter how you dressed him up, that’s who he was — and on top of that the school flag was virtually the Confederate flag,” said Thompson, now a retired educator.

The “Northern high school” aspect is significant: Not only does the Confederate flag represent those who took up arms against the United States government in the Civil War of 1861-65, men from Wisconsin fought against the Confederacy. Men from Wisconsin died defending America against the Confederacy. For a Wisconsin high school to have any representation of the “Stars and Bars” dishonors the memory of those brave Wisconsinites.