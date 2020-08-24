Journal Times editorial: Keep the Postal Service funded while looking for efficiency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The United States Postal Service is a foundational American institution. That is not hyperbole, as it’s literally in the Constitution: Article I, Section 8, Clause 7 of the United States Constitution empowers Congress “To establish Post Offices and Post Roads.”

Because the USPS is a service provided by the government, it is completely legitimate to look at ways the service could be provided more efficiently, to find the middle ground between best service and cost to the taxpayer.

Clearly, in 2020, we are less dependent on the Postal Service than we were in 1990, or even 2000, when it comes to getting messages to people we know. Email and text-messaging, both of which can be done on a device you carry in your pocket, have cut deeply into our need for stamps and envelopes.

Magazine publishing has taken a big hit as people increasingly get news and information from the internet, so your letter carrier isn’t putting nearly as many copies of Time or Sports Illustrated in mailboxes as she used to.

But that doesn’t mean we no longer need the Postal Service. In some parts of the United States, the need has hardly diminished.