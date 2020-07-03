Journal Times editorial: Keep the outdoors open

“Caution thrown to the wind and so we are where we are,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who led the push to open his state in the first place.

In closing the beach from July 3 to 5, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said, “We feel we will not be able to provide the necessary safe environment everyone is entitled to enjoy when they come to our beaches.”

Memo to Florida and California officials: If you can’t figure out a social distancing plan on your beaches, you should refund tourists’ money. Because people planning vacations are not going to sit in hotel rooms.

And local people who want to go out should be able to enjoy the outdoors there and here and everywhere in this country.

On the Fourth of July weekend this message has to go out to government officials who may react to localized spikes — keep the outdoors open.

Individuals and families should be able to go on vacation in the summer of 2020 and have beaches and parks open. And so should local residents.

Yes, it’s a summer of uncertainty, but it should be a summer or personal choice. After stay-at-home months, we deserve to have time outside.