Journal Times editorial: Keep the influence local on school board matters

Across the country, there have been reports over the past year of school board meetings packed to the rafters with citizens ready to give a piece of their mind to their elected school representatives.
Not surprisingly, much of the interest has revolved around the hot-button issues of the time: COVID mask requirements at schools; parameters for returning to regular instruction; transgender rights; and the merits or concerns of critical race theory.
Some cases reported on Milwaukee television show impassioned comments, admittedly some of it not the most articulate, emanating from concerned parents and taxpayers on these issues.
The Kenosha Unified Board in the spring heard from around a dozen parents concerned pro and con about the mask requirement before voting to make mask wearing optional at schools at least for the time being.
In some places and cases, the concerns have led to more drastic action such as petition drives and lawsuits.
But such is the way democracy works and it is good that some parents and taxpayers are concerned enough to organize and attend meetings to let their opinions be heard. No doubt letters, emails and letters to the editor also played an influencing factor for board members as they make decisions and are another viable transmission route for the pipeline of democracy.
While not taking a stand here regarding the hot-button high-profile issues of the moment, we applaud citizen participation in the decision-making process. It takes commitment to do that and sacrifices of personal time.
Our only lament is that it doesn’t happen more often, when the issues are less lightning-rod ones and the more mundane but still so important ones charged to the local School Boards to carry out – school budgets; building needs and referendums; curriculum and textbook updates; updating employee policies and handbooks and the like.
How often our reporters have been the only audience members at School Board meetings. And how often we have seen at district annual meetings, where spending plans for the coming school year are reviewed and residents get to vote on the setting of the taxing levy, that the only residents in the audience are those who also happen to be employees of the school district and members of the local teachers’ union.
As we have often said, people are always fast to weigh in on how the U.S. president is doing and to vote in national presidential elections but show out in paltry numbers to vote for the candidates and monitor the performance of the elected officials who have the most direct impact on their daily lives – those at the municipal and school board level.
This would be a good time to give a shout out to those who decide to serve on these boards. While they may prefer less contentious topics, they must be prepared to face the wrath of angry constituents and also endure sometimes dry presentations and plow their way through many a detailed report or memo.
School board members in most cases go far beyond the nominal sums they receive for compensation. In fact, in the Burlington Area School District, where board members have been dealing with high-profile concerns about charges of racism throughout the district and allegations of forced political indoctrination by a teacher at the high school, school board members receive no compensation — the only elected government body in Racine County not paid.
One other concern we have regarding the uptick of parent involvement at local school board meetings – reports from some areas in the country of political parties or political action committees getting involved in local school board races, which generally — and particularly here in southeast Wisconsin —are nonpartisan races.
We understand that people of like-minded political ideologies will circle their wagons around issues they agree on. But we think the influence and fundraising for local issues — be it a proposed district policy or referendum — can be best handled by those within the community.