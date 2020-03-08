Journal Times editorial: Keep perspective on coronavirus

We’re not saying the coronavirus — with its 3,000 deaths — is nothing to be alarmed about. But we should remember that we have made great medical progress over the years and that U.S. health officials are working hard to blunt the spread of the virus by expediting the shipment of testing kits, preparing for possible quarantines and isolation if the disease becomes more widespread, and working on a vaccine. This week, Wisconsin received $1 million from the Centers for Disease Control to help address the virus. In Congress, the House and Senate passed an $8.3 billion measure to battle coronavirus and sent it on to President Donald Trump, who signed it Friday. At a briefing on COVID-19 in Madison this week, state health officials said there is not a need here in Wisconsin at this time to declare a public health emergency, but they’re taking preparations to make sure the state is ready.