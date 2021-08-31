Journal Times editorial: Kaul vs. Prehn is a battle financed by the taxpayers

If any normal person took a massive stack of $100 bills, poured gas on it and set it on fire, we would all think they were, well, insane. When our Legislature does it, we just shake our heads a bit and say: “Oh well, that’s Madison for you.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Aug. 17 that the state Department of Justice will sue to remove Frederick Prehn from the Department of Natural Resources Board. Prehn’s term expired May 1 but he says he is not stepping down and that state rules don’t require him to do so.

Not to worry, said Prehn’s Republican friends. The Legislature has hired lawyers to intervene on the behalf of Prehn, a dentist from Wausau and cranberry farmer — at a cost of $500 an hour (based on past similar interventions). Don’t think the lawmakers are digging into their own wallets to show their support. This legal assistance will be billed to us, the taxpayers!

That will be on top of Prehn’s own legal expenses. According to a report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, attorney Mark Maciolek of the Madison-based firm Murphy Desmond filed a notice in Dane County Circuit Court on Aug. 19 stating he is representing Prehn.