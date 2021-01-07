Journal Times editorial: Juvenile facility site makes good sense

Those goals are furthered by having the facility accessible to those families, so a facility in the city makes sense since, as Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave noted, 90 percent of the juveniles from Racine County who are currently housed in the existing, nearby county juvenile detention facility live within the city limits.

Put it in Union Grove or Burlington, for example, and it would make it harder for the families of those youths to work with the program.

As Delagrave put it: “If you can’t work with families, and you’re returning youth back to the environment that he came from and there’s no changes, it’s really hard for that at-risk youth to overcome a lot of the hurdles that got him into our residential care facility in the first place.”

The fuss over the location of the youth facility reminds us of previous disputes in the city and state. The school district’s busing policies that attempted to end segregation by sending minority youths to suburban schools like Gifford were eventually abandoned in favor of neighborhood schools — in part because minority families demanded that they be closer to their children’s schools so they could access teachers and be more involved.