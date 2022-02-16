Journal Times editorial: Joe Rogan has free-speech rights, and so do you

Before Joe Rogan was a highly successful podcaster, he was an actor, comedian, game show host and mixed martial arts commentator.

Does that experience make him an expert on anything other than acting, stand-up comedy, game shows or MMA?

No.

But neither does that experience disqualify him from exercising his First Amendment rights.

He’s free to say what he wants on his podcast, and as long as Spotify finds it acceptable, Rogan will continue to be paid handsomely — his licensing deal is reportedly worth $100 million — by the Swedish audio streaming and media services provider.

But here’s another thing about the First Amendment right to free speech: Every other American has it as well.

If people want to go on social media and criticize what Rogan or his podcast guests say, they’re free to do so.

They’re even free to suggest that people should boycott Rogan’s podcast, or that people should delete Spotify from their electronic devices.

That, however, is not censorship, despite what some on social media say. If the government were preventing Rogan from speaking, that would be censorship.

If Spotify were to choose to end its relationship with Rogan, that would be a business decision — something businesses are free to do — just as it is free to continue to do business with Rogan or whomever else it chooses.

We would suggest, to those who don’t like what Rogan has to say: Don’t listen to him. No one’s making you.

But we should all remember that freedom of speech includes the speech we don’t want to hear, and the speech of those who disagree with us.

