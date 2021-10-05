Journal Times editorial: Jockey International's initiative paves way for student success

McGhee oversees all of the company’s philanthropic efforts, including the Jockey Being Family Foundation, as well as, community engagement initiatives. The foundation, which has focused on programs that support adoptive families, has expanded its efforts in embracing the middle school.

Cindy Altergott, the Kenosha YMCA CEO, explained that the expansion of the program to Lincoln would not be possible without the company’s philanthropic support. The YMCA has an established Elementary Achievers program with “measured success improving math reading, and social-emotional learning,” Altergott said.

McGhee, the former executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, explained that the Lincoln Middle School effort has two elements: Many of its students reside in neighborhoods near Jockey, and there is a need in the community to help middle school students succeed.

“In my time with the Boys and Girls Club, it seemed that there were a lot more programs and resources that helped out some of the younger kids ... but we said middle school kids need some support, too. Those kids need some help because that’s a critical age,” he said.