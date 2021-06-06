Journal Times editorial: Job loss, forced retirement turn into a dog-gone shame

This is a sad tail, but a familiar one: Job loss, forced early retirement, no longer able to keep up with employment requirements.

Yes, we meant tail. The tails are no longer wagging in Virginia, where the legalization of marijuana on July 1 is putting an end to the careers of 13 K-9 marijuana sniffing dogs.

Apollo, Airies, Bandit, Blaze, Jax, Kane, Mater, Nina, Reno, Sarge, Thunder, Zeus and Zoey are all getting pink-slipped and sent out to pasture — all of them to retire to the homes of their handlers. Their services are no longer needed and they lack the job skills for today’s market.

Sorry, there will be no effort to retrain them with new job skills — like sniffing out methamphetamine, ecstasy, heroin and cocaine.

“A dog is not like us. We can’t just tell it to ignore this odor of marijuana anymore,” said Sgt. Scott Amos, Virginia State Police’s training coordinator. “With the legalization of marijuana, we didn’t want to subject anyone to an illegal search.”

We can attest to that. We know of a duck hunter in Eau Claire whose black lab was trained, after a wet retrieve, to promptly go to the far end of the boat and “shake”. The simple command kept hunter and gear from being splattered with marsh.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}