Journal Times editorial: Iwo Jima memorial at Pritchard Park a worthy goal

It shows what it means to put your country before yourself. It depicts honor and valor — great courage in the face of danger, especially in battle.

Yet, as time has gone by the stories of the past have gotten less recognition, to the point that many young students don’t know the history behind what happened at Iwo Jima during World War II.

The local Marine Corps League has been doing a living memorial float of the flag-raising in parades and events for decades, but many still don’t know the significance behind it.

Project Director John Capriotti of Racine, who served in the Marines and is junior vice commandant and historian of the local Marine Corps League Detachment 346, said that during one of those parades “I was talking to kids about the Iwo Jima float. They had no idea what I was talking about; they were about 14 or 15.”

He went on to say, “We don’t want to lose what the military does for this country.”

By having an Iwo Jima memorial in Pritchard Park it would serve as a memorial that students and adults from throughout the region could visit to learn more about the past.

The Iwo Jima memorial is a worthy project and is one that the entire state and nation would benefit from.

Information about the project, and ways to donate, can be found online at www.iwojimamemorialmidwest.org.

