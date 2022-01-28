Journal Times editorial: It's again time to modify NFL overtime rules

It was one of the most exciting NFL games in years, and will likely go down as one of the most exciting in pro football history.

It also ended far too soon.

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs played an overtime thriller on Sunday night, but thanks to the NFL’s uniquely bad overtime rules, the Bills never got their hands on the ball in overtime.

Unlike basketball and college football, where both teams have a chance to possess the ball, or baseball, where no matter how many runs the visiting team scores in the top half of the 10th inning, the home team still gets to bat in the bottom half, the team that loses the coin toss to determine possession in an NFL overtime never gets possession if the team that wins the coin toss scores a touchdown.

That’s what happened Sunday night. After a jaw-dropping end to regulation time — with 25 points scored in the last 2 minutes of the fourth quarter, including the last of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen’s four touchdown passes — the Chiefs won the toss, then Kansas City quarterback and 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes drove his team downfield and scored the winning touchdown.

It used to be worse. Until a change to the NFL overtime rules in 2010, the team winning the coin toss — choosing to go on defense first in OT is virtually unheard of — needed only to get into field-goal range, and a successful kick ended the game. The NFL modified the rules so that if the team first in possession made a field goal, the other team then took possession. If the team first in possession scores a touchdown, game over.

That 2010 rule change seemed like an improvement … until Sunday night, when there was no looking away or catching your breath.

Allen threw a touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis with 2 minutes remaining, with a 2-point conversion making the score Bills 29, Chiefs 26.

Then Mahomes needed just 52 seconds to drive the Chiefs 75 yards in 5 plays for a touchdown and a 33-29 lead.

Then Allen needed just 49 seconds to drive the Bills 75 yards in 6 plays for a touchdown and a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds to play.

Then Mahomes needed just 13 seconds to drive the Chiefs 44 yards in 2 plays for a field goal to force overtime.

Only the people wearing Chiefs red wanted what happened next: An 8-play drive off the overtime kickoff which ended with Mahomes throwing his fourth touchdown pass, for the win, to Travis Kelce.

Everybody else wanted more.

Bills fans definitely would have wanted to see their hotshot quarterback have a chance to try to lead his team to a tying score.

That’s what we wanted, too. That’s what we think should happen next season with overtime games, at least in the postseason.

The NFL should adopt an overtime format resembling baseball’s extra innings: Each team gets a possession, and the team taking possession second must match or surpass what the team going first did. If the teams remain tied after that, they keep playing.

We’re hoping the league sees that not only would that be more fair, it would keep a good thing — a heart-pounding game — going.

