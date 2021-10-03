Journal Times editorial: It shouldn’t take so long to do the right thing

Next month marks three years since Tony Evers was elected governor.

Finally, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Senate got around to approving about three dozen of the governor’s appointees.

But, oh gosh, it would have been just too hard for them to get through 100 more. They may need another year to get through that.

This is ridiculous.

While the governor is able to appoint his cabinet secretaries and other positions, the state Senate gets final approval. But that confirmation is largely considered symbolic since the secretaries can still serve without confirmation.

Since Evers was elected, a lot has happened. COVID entered the world and changed everything and President Joe Biden became president just to name two big things. There is so much that people can bicker about on a daily basis. It seems that a simple approval of a nomination is something that should have been able to happen by now without a fight.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If someone had a bad record or a legitimate reason not to be confirmed for an appointment it certainly would have come out by now. A month or two vetting period would have been fine, but three years!? Come on.