Journal Times editorial: It shouldn’t take so long to do the right thing

Next month marks three years since Tony Evers was elected governor.
Finally, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Senate got around to approving about three dozen of the governor’s appointees.
But, oh gosh, it would have been just too hard for them to get through 100 more. They may need another year to get through that.
This is ridiculous.
While the governor is able to appoint his cabinet secretaries and other positions, the state Senate gets final approval. But that confirmation is largely considered symbolic since the secretaries can still serve without confirmation.
Since Evers was elected, a lot has happened. COVID entered the world and changed everything and President Joe Biden became president just to name two big things. There is so much that people can bicker about on a daily basis. It seems that a simple approval of a nomination is something that should have been able to happen by now without a fight.
If someone had a bad record or a legitimate reason not to be confirmed for an appointment it certainly would have come out by now. A month or two vetting period would have been fine, but three years!? Come on.
After this ridiculously long delay, Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, has started circulating a bill to require the Senate to vote on nominations within 100 days.
Under current rules, the Senate president must refer nominations to an appropriate committee to consider the candidate’s qualifications, and that committee must provide written recommendations to the full senate, but there are no deadlines for action, a State Journal article about the bill explained.
The bill would require a committee referral within 10 days and a committee recommendation 50 days after that. The senate would then have 40 days to vote on a nominee.
“Bring them all up,” Carpenter said. “Vote them up or down.”
That sounds like a good plan.
This is all just petty partisan politics and what Republicans in the Senate have done with the governor’s appointees is wrong. It shouldn’t take so long to do the right thing.