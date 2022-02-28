Journal Times editorial: Integrity of Knowles-Nelson Stewardship fund should be protected

Wisconsin lawmakers are considering legislation to make it easier to sell off public lands purchased with Knowles-Nelson Stewardship funds, a story in the Wisconsin State Journal outlined earlier in February.

The Knowles-Nelson Stewardship is a program through the Department of Natural Resources that helps local governments and nonprofit organizations preserve land for public nature-based use.

Current law prohibits the sale of Knowles-Nelson lands without DNR approval, something the agency rarely grants.

But two bills sponsored by a pair of northern Wisconsin Republicans would allow lands acquired through grants to nonprofit conservation groups and local governments to be sold for private use, so long as the state grant is repaid.

The bill was drafted in response to a request from Langlade County, which is seeking to sell part of a former Boy Scout camp it bought about five years ago with Knowles-Nelson funds.

Langlade County Administrator Jason Hilger said the board wants the option to sell some of the 652 acres to fund improvements on the rest.

It makes sense what the county wants to do. But selling off protected land obtained using the Knowles-Nelson funds is not the answer.

People donate their family’s property through the Knowles-Nelson program, trusting that the land will be preserved. To sell it for who knows what undermines the integrity of the program.

While Langlade County may have the best intentions, others in the future may not.

Charles Carlin, director of strategic initiatives for Gathering Waters, an alliance of more than 40 private land trusts, is concerned the stewardship fund could be used as low-interest financing for land speculation.

“If you’ve got a park and you conserved it 25 years ago and now the real estate value is 25 times what it was … you can sell it to a developer,” Carlin said.

Changing the law to make it easier to sell land that was supposed to be conserved is not the right answer. If an individual group has a compelling reason why land should be sold, they should go to the DNR and convince them.

But this bill is not in the best interest of the state.

